A 75-year-old motorist is to appear in court after police stopped a vehicle in the Larne area this morning.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Our attention was drawn to a vehicle around 1.45am this morning as it was driving very slowly with no lights on.

“Turns out the driver had been drinking.

“A short visit to custody and the 75-year-old driver now has an appointment with the local magistrate for driving with excess alcohol.”