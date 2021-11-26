Drink driver found slumped over wheel at roundabout near Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Wilson Rossborough (38), of Killyglen Road, Larne, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

He came to police attention at 1.50am on October 24 this year and when he was taken to Antrim Police Station he had a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol - the legal limit is 35 -per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant realises he had been “stupid”.

The lawyer said the self-employed engineer had nothing to eat and then had a number of beers.

The solicitor said defendant wished to apologise for his actions.