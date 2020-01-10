Drink driver causes travel disruption after Belfast Road collision

Temporary traffic management was introduced after a drink driver was involved in a road traffic collision in east Antrim.

The motorist, who was arrested following the incident, was found to be twice the legal limit.

The collision occurred in the Belfast Road area.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Not only have they wrecked their car, but they have wrecked a homeowner’s fence and taken down some of NIE’s power lines disrupting the local area.

“NIE are trying to fix the issues through the night with the help of Road Service who have set up some temporary traffic management.

“Road users may have their journey disrupted if travelling on the Belfast Road between Whitehead and Carrickfergus as the road is down to one lane of traffic. Road Service have some temporary traffic lights set up.

“Luckily nobody was injured during this incident. The driver can now look forward to an upcoming date in front of a judge to decide the best course of action.”