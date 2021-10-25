'Do not enter derelict buildings', police warn after patrols in Carrickfergus and Larne

Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting antisocial behaviour patrols around a number of derelict buildings.

It follows reports that these properties are being visited during the dark evenings.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "You should never enter these buildings due to the possibility of getting injured, no matter how exciting or terrifying you think it will be."

The patrols follow reports of antisocial behaviour in the Carrickfergus and Larne areas.