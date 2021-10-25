'Do not enter derelict buildings', police warn after patrols in Carrickfergus and Larne
Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting antisocial behaviour patrols around a number of derelict buildings.
It follows reports that these properties are being visited during the dark evenings.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "You should never enter these buildings due to the possibility of getting injured, no matter how exciting or terrifying you think it will be."