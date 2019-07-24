Disorderly Ballyboley woman had baton at Antrim Area Hospital

A woman has admitted being disorderly and possessing a baton as an offensive weapon at Antrim Area Hospital.

Courtney Agnew (18), of Upper Ballyboley Road, Ballyboley, also admitted assaulting and resisting a police officer and damaging a Honda Civic on the same date, June 28.

She entered guilty pleas at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 23 and the case was adjourned to the same court in mid-August for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. She was released on £500 bail and is not to enter Antrim Area Hospital except in the case of a genuine emergency. Other bail conditions include an alcohol ban; a 10pm-7am curfew and she is not to consume illegal drugs or legal highs and is not to abuse prescription drugs.

Agnew had also appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on July 22 and admitted breaching her bail curfew after police found her out at 5.20am. A defence lawyer said on that occasion the defendant had been in the company of a friend who had “thumbed a lift home” from a vehicle which happened to be a passing police car and Agnew’s bail breach then came to light.