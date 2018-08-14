‘Deliberate criminal damage’ caused to car

Police are investigating after damage was caused to a car at retail premises in Larne.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, we are investigating a report of deliberate criminal damage which occurred yesterday (Monday) outside Argos at Laharna Retail Park, Larne.

“This happened between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. A black Audi Q7 was damaged in this incident.

“If anyone witnessed this, or has any information on this, please contact police on 101 with reference number 598 of 14/08/18.”