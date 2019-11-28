Defendant (29) facing charge of ‘unprovoked attack’ on man in Larne

A man has appeared in court in connection with a report of an “unprovoked” attack on a man who was walking in The Roddens area of Larne in the early hours of Saturday (November 23).

Stephen Morton (29), of Greenland Crescent, Larne, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, where a police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charges.

The officer said it was an “unprovoked attack”.

A defence solicitor said there was a no connection between the complainant and the defendant who works as a supervisor for a local company.

He said the defendant was the “main breadwinner” for his two children and his partner’s three children.

The accused was given £500 bail to an address outside of Larne with conditions including not entering the town and a night time curfew when he will be electronically monitored.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 5.