Defence lawyer tells court Larne man is the subject of ‘verified death threat’
A Larne man who failed to keep in touch with Probation about an Order which included participating in a ‘domestic abuse programme,’ is the subject of a ‘verified death threat,’ a defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Karl Ash (31) had been put on Probation after being convicted of assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
Details emerged as he appeared at court via video link from the offices of a legal firm for breaching the Order.
Defence lawyer Neil Moore said the defendant was “very nervous” as there had been a “verified death threat” which was “still active”.
A Probation officer and a police officer told the court they were unaware of such a threat.
Ash told the court police told him of the threat last December.
District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to later this month to allow police to check if a threat had been made to the defendant and if it is still “live”.