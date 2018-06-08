Dash-cam footage sought after vehicle driven on wrong side

Police are appealing for information following an incident involving dangerous driving in Larne yesterday.

It is understood a vehicle drove out of Dunboyne Avenue onto Greenland Road on the wrong side of the road at around 5.20pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It is understood a number of persons were inconvenienced by this poor driving and had to take action to avoid a collision.

“Any information or dash-cam footage available which would identify the vehicle, the persons on board and the direction of travel would be greatly appreciated.

“Contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 1144 of 07/06/2018 or submit any information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”