Damaged car recovered by police

Police seized a damaged car after receiving calls from concerned motorists across east Antrim.

It is understood the operation was conducted on Saturday evening.

Detailing the incident on social media, Sgt McIlroy said: “Tonight (February 24) we received quite a number of calls from drivers who were concerned about a car on the road between Larne, Glynn, Ballycarry and Whitehead.

“Thanks to information gathered from you, my team were able to locate the car and driver on the Larne Road.”

Sgt McIlroy added: “As you can see from the damage done to the car, the driver should not have been on the road tonight. The driver is currently speaking to my officers and we will investigate all offences identified.

“Again – thank you for your calls, because of you the roads are a little bit safer tonight.”