Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a vehicle at the Killyglen Road, Larne, on Wednesday (April 10).

The incident occurred between 4.10pm and 8.20pm close to the Brustin Brae Road end of the road.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information regarding it, police would like you to contact them on 101 quoting 1452 from 10/04/2019.