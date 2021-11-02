Criminal damage to car during Larne incident

Police investigating a report of criminal damage at the Linn Road area of Larne on Monday, November 1 arrested a young male.

By Times Reporter
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:10 pm

Shortly after 7:15pm, it was reported that a number of youths were in the area close to the roundabout with the junction of Cedric Street.

It was reported that one of the youths threw a stone at a car driving in the area. Damage was reported to the windscreen of the vehicle, with no reports of any injuries.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and then subsequently de-arrested into the care of his parents.

Officers said they will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the Linn Road area.

Follow up actions will be taken in respect of this young person in consultation with the Youth Diversion Officer, a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the Linn Road area and police would appeal to anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour to contact them on the non-emergency number 101," the spokesperson added.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

