Criminal damage caused to Whitehead business

Police are investigating after damage was caused to business premises on the Slaughterford Road in Whitehead.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Friday, September 27, but details have only been made public by police today.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The premises had a number of their windows smashed as well as some being covered in graffiti.

“During the time of this incident a dark coloured BMW was spotted in the area. If this was you, or if you have any information on this incident, please contact police via 101, quoting reference 440 28/09/19.”