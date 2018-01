Police are appealing for information after a window was broken at a property in Larne.

Police received a report of a broken window in the Argyll area of the town, just off the Killyglen Road.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 12.15am and 9.15am on Sunday, January 14.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Any information would be greatly appreciated. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 425 of 14/1/18.”