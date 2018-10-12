‘Cowardly’ man avoids jail over assault

A drunk man who assaulted a woman causing “atrocious” injuries has been called a coward by a judge.

Niall Bradley (28), a lorry driver with an address at Beachlands in Carnlough, was in court for sentencing after previously admitting charges of assaulting the woman and breaking a window.

Defence solicitor Stephen Law told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday photos of the injuries were “atrocious”.

The lawyer said anything he told the court had to be taken in the context that it was “a disgraceful piece of behaviour” by Bradley which he said appeared to have “just come out of nowhere”.

On the date in question he said the defendant was drunk and Mr Law said it illustrated the dangers of that level of intoxication.

The defence lawyer said Bradley wished to apologise unreservedly.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “atrocious behaviour” and said photographs of the injured woman showed someone who had been the innocent victim of a “very nasty assault”.

“Beating up a female is a very cowardly thing to do,” the judge said.

Judge Broderick said his initial reaction was to jail Bradley but there had been no relevant record.

Ordering the defendant to do 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £750 compensation to the victim, the judge said if there was any breach of the Court Order Bradley would be sent to prison.