Court told banned Larne driver jumped into vehicle ‘without thinking’

A man who was in the middle of a driving ban received a message and then jumped into a vehicle “without thinking,” a solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Jonathan Arthur Haveron (53), of Inver Heights in Larne, was detected in a Peugeot 308 at Inver Road on the morning of February 28 this year and when spoken to by police he said: “I’m sorry”. Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said a month before the detection the defendant had been given a two months driving ban. On February 28, the lawyer said, the vehicle was being put through the MOT and after a mechanic brought it back Haveron had received a message and “jumped in the car without thinking”. The defendant has now been put on probation for a year and banned from driving for six months.