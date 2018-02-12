Court told £12k fraudster’s offending may be linked to ‘concern he is autistic’

A fraudster who conned a dozen people out of a total of over £12,000 by offering to buy and sell items over Facebook and eBay was not a “cunning criminal” but instead his offending may be linked to a “concern he is autistic,” a defence lawyer claimed in court.

Philip Bell (26), of Alexandra Crescent, Larne, has admitted 12 counts of fraud by false representation involving buying and selling items including speakers, a lighting desk and projection screens.

A prosecutor told the main weekly sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court payments were made to Bell’s account but when goods were not sent the defendant blamed the shipping company and refunds were not forthcoming.

When interviewed by police he said he did not send items because he “couldn’t be bothered” to post them. Bell also received goods and did not pay for them. He also admitted a number of driving offences including not paying for fuel and obscuring his BMW car’s number plates which were covered in dirt.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said there were a “raft” of offences and said Bell’s parents had him examined by a psychiatrist at a private clinic and there was a “concern he is autistic”.

Mr Moore said the defendant had been diagnosed as having ADHD when at school but was academically gifted and began his own business but he was then “floundering financially”. The lawyer accepted there had been a “significant breach of people’s trust” but said Bell did not have an “opulent lifestyle”. He claimed it was a “clear situation of robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

Mr Moore said reports showed Bell had lacked empathy for his victims which the lawyer alleged could be linked to autism. “They cannot deal with finances,” the barrister told the court. The lawyer said such a possible diagnosis did not excuse Bell’s actions but people were demanding an explanation, particularly the defendant’s parents as “they did not raise him to be like this”.

Mr Moore said Bell had been in “financial meltdown” with “debts everywhere” and when he was in freefall “he thought he could obtain money from others”. The lawyer said the defendant needed to be helped rather than punished by the courts to ensure no repeat.

District Judge Peter King said the difficulty was that there were 12 people who were “out of pocket”.

Mr Moore added that Bell was not some “cunning, callous, criminal” and had further appointments regarding possible autism. Judge King said Bell was in a “dangerous position” with the court but said he would not sentence him until there is a “clear picture” about the defendant. Deferring sentencing until March, the judge said the defendant needed to have a plan in place regarding paying back those he conned out of money.