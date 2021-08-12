Court hears woman left ‘shaken and tearful’ after ex said he’d ‘slit her throat’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Paul Beggs was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, for threats to kill, harassment and improper use of communications.

The defendant (30), originally from the Larne area but with an address listed as James Street, Ballymena, was also made the subject of a Restraining Order for three years.

A prosecutor said an ex-partner said Beggs phoned her saying he was going to “wreck her car “ and “boot her door up the hall” before adding that if she “ever slept with anyone else he would slit her throat”.

The court heard when police called with the woman she was “shaken and tearful”.

The woman said she had been communicating with Beggs through WhatsApp and had told him she “wouldn’t be going back into a relationship with him”.

The woman said the tone of the messages became more angry.

She said Beggs then left voice messages saying: “I will come to your house, your car will get it, your front door will be up the hall and I will slice your f**king throat”.

The defendant also called her a “whore” and a “slut”.

A defence barrister accepted the defendant was a “prolific offender” with a previous record.

The lawyer said it had been a “toxic relationship”.

He said Beggs had difficulties accepting the relationship was over.

The lawyer alleged there had been a “tit-for-tat situation”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he had an “extremely poor record” and they were “serious offences”.

The judge added: “I have no doubt that the victim knowing your background had every reason to be shaken and tearful when she received these threats from you”.