Court hears man was ‘put out’ of Larne because of ‘loud noise and parties’
A man who, according to his defence barrister, was “put out” of Larne by “paramilitary influences” because of “loud noise and parties”, got drunk at a friend’s flat in the Ballymena area and then damaged a vehicle and assaulted police.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:00 pm
Karl Robert Thomas Greenwood (21), with an address in Lisburn, was restrained by a member of the public at Millfield in Ballymena in the early hours of May 1 this year after damage was caused to a vehicle.
When police arrived the defendant was agitated and attempted to headbutt a police officer and kicked him on the knee.
When cautioned Greenwood replied: “F--k the RUC”.
The defence lawyer said the defendant, who he said has “special educational needs,” was “deeply apologetic”.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 75 hours of Community Service.