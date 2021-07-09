Court hears man was ‘put out’ of Larne because of ‘loud noise and parties’

Karl Robert Thomas Greenwood (21), with an address in Lisburn, was restrained by a member of the public at Millfield in Ballymena in the early hours of May 1 this year after damage was caused to a vehicle.

When police arrived the defendant was agitated and attempted to headbutt a police officer and kicked him on the knee.

When cautioned Greenwood replied: “F--k the RUC”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant, who he said has “special educational needs,” was “deeply apologetic”.