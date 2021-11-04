Court hears man told police his partner ‘came at’ him with a knife in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, as Stephanie Petticrew (29), with an address listed as Edward Avenue in Larne, was sentenced regarding charges of assault; threatening to damage property at Walnut Green in Larne and attempted criminal damage to the car.

A prosecutor said police were called to a “domestic incident” at 2.50pm on February 21 this year.

Police saw a man, “visibly distressed”, inside a vehicle at the bottom of the street.

The prosecutor said the man said the defendant had arrived at the address and he asked her to leave as there had “been arrangements for her to stay at her parents’ address following an argument the night before”.

The prosecutor said the man said the defendant threatened to throw a phone out a window unless he stopped police from attending.

The court heard the man said the defendant had lifted a knife and when he tried to “calm her down she came at him” whilst he had the child “in his arms”.

The man had locked himself in a car but Petticrew jumped on the bonnet and threatened to slash the tyres.

He had driven off to the bottom of the street and waited for police to arrive.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a previous clear record but it was accepted it was a “distressing, serious, case”.

He said Petticrew was a “respectable educated woman” and said the defendant alleged she had been “locked into” what she described as an “abusive relationship”.

The lawyer claimed the defendant came back to the property to “reconcile” but “things became acrimonious again pretty quickly”.

He said Petticrew “completely lost control” after she was “pushed over the edge” but she was “genuinely sorry”.

The relationship is now over, the lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it was a “nasty” offence “aggravated by virtue of the fact that your young child was present.”

He added: “It was wholly inappropriate that the child witnessed this incident of domestic violence”.