Court hears Larne crash was caused by drink driver
A drink driver who caused a crash in Larne has been told by a judge he is fortunate there were not more serious consequences.
Peter Anthony White (40), a hospital employee, of Sallagh Park South, Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath in the vicinity of Victoria Road in the town at 7.30pm on September 19 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that a two-vehicle collision occurred when the defendant, who was driving a Ford Transit van, crossed a central line into the path of an oncoming car.
The defendant had a reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted he had “two or three pints of beer” earlier but was “very surprised” at the high reading.
Banning the defendant from the roads for 18 months along with a £300 fine, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “He is somewhat fortunate that there wasnt more significant injury or damage, otherwise he would be facing a much more serious charge in front of a judge and jury”.