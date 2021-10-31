Court hears Larne crash was caused by drink driver

Peter Anthony White (40), a hospital employee, of Sallagh Park South, Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath in the vicinity of Victoria Road in the town at 7.30pm on September 19 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that a two-vehicle collision occurred when the defendant, who was driving a Ford Transit van, crossed a central line into the path of an oncoming car.

The defendant had a reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted he had “two or three pints of beer” earlier but was “very surprised” at the high reading.