Court hears 46 new allegations are to be put to Larne painter

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Stephen Edward Stewart (47), of Blackthorn Rise, currently faces two counts of engaging in ‘aggressive commercial practice’ and eight charges of fraud by false representation by ‘dishonestly’ making offers to carry out work for customers.

The charges relate to dates in May, June and July 12 this year.

He appeared at court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison where he was previously remanded in connection with the charges.

A prosecution lawyer said the full case file has yet to be received at her department from police who want to “put other matters” - 46 alleged incidents - to the defendant.

Defence solicitor David Nagra said the complaints involve allegations that the defendant called at people’s homes, taking deposits whilst agreeing to do work in a certain time frame “which he didn’t do and then the matters came to the attention of the police”.

The solicitor said the defendant had not disputed any of the accounts in relation to contact and deposits, “what is at issue is that the work wasn’t done within the agreed timeframe”.

Meanwhile, the defendant denies charges of being disorderly at Blackthorn Rise on April 24 this year when he allegedly had a hammer as an offensive weapon and is accused of making a threat to damage a vehicle.