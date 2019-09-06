Council working with landowner to remove fly-tipped tyres

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is working with a farmer in Glynn to remove illegally dumped tyres from his field.

Dozens of used car tyres were dumped in the Shore Road area of Glynn sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

The landowner, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Times to highlight the issue.

He said: “When I came out to my field on Thursday morning, one of my calves had a tyre round its neck.

“I’ve had minor issues with items being illegally dumped on my land over the years, but never anything on this scale. It has been done on an industrial scale this time.”

Confirming council would be assisting the landowner, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council received a report of tyres being dumped in the Glynn area yesterday and are working with the landowner. Tyre dumping is illegal and we would urge anyone with any information to report it to the NIEA on 028 9056 9453.”

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Environment Agency said: “Responsibility for the investigation of illegal dumping is currently shared between the NIEA and local councils.

“The NIEA will investigate any information it receives in relation to those believed to be transporting waste to the site or the origin of the waste.

“The NIEA advise that the public use a properly authorised waste business for the disposal of their tyres and any other waste. The NIEA would encourage the public to report waste crime to Environmentalcrime@daera-ni.gov.uk or 0800 80 70 60. This can be done anonymously or contact details can be left if an update on NIEA response is required.”