Convicted of benefit fraud

A man and a woman were convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, July 24) for claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Danielle Hoey (27) of Altmore Walk, Glenarm, claimed Income Support totalling £6,883 while failing to declare employment. She was given four months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Jonathan Grubb (38) of Cymric Drive, Larne, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £1,134 while failing to declare employment. He was given a three month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

They are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.