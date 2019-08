A Larne man has been convicted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court for claiming more than £7,000 in benefits he was not entitled to

Paul McWilliams (48) of Hampton Crescent, claimed Employment and Support Allowance totalling £7,144 while failing to declare employment.

He was sentenced to 120 hours community service. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.