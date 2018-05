A Larne woman accused of stabbing her partner on Easter Tuesday has been freed on continuing bail after a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that medical and forensic evidence is still awaited.

Angeline Martin (56), of Coastguard Road, Larne, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on April 3 this year.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had been granted High Court bail around three weeks beforehand.

The case has been adjourned until June.