Conditional discharge for dental nurse over bank card fraud charges

A dental nurse who tried to use bank cards which were put, by mistake, into her post box in a communal area of apartments had “more chance of winning the lottery” than correctly guessing the PIN number, her defence barrister has told a court.

Allison McRoberts (42), of Corran Mews, Larne, who was in Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, previously admitted a charge of theft of two Santander bank cards and six charges of fraud by false representation by attempting to use the cards.

A prosecutor said bank cards had been re-issued to a woman and that during a police interview McRoberts said they had been put in her postbox and she tried to guess the PIN number.

Defence lawyer Neil Moore said “nothing was gained” by McRoberts as her attempts were “completely pointless”. He said McRoberts previously had an impeccable clear record. She was living in flats and by mistake the cards appeared in her post box.

He said the actions of his client were “completely irrational” which doctors can sometimes link to acute depression.

Mr Moore said a family member had passed away and McRoberts was in a “deep depression”. He said the offences may have done seeking out “a thrill” or “a buzz”.

He added: “She was never going to gain anything because she didn’t have the PIN”. Mr Moore said McRoberts tried to guess the code but he added: “She had more chance of winning the lottery”. He said his client still lives in the apartment complex beside the victim and “tensions are rife”.

Mr Moore claimed the situation had resulted in posters being put up around Larne regarding the incident and now the saga “has taken an immense toll” on McRoberts’ mental health.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “The ramifications for your employment may go further than the court penalty. Thankfully, there was no money taken from the account. You have entered a plea and expressed genuine remorse.”

The judge said he accepted the incidents were “out of character” and gave McRoberts a two-year conditional discharge.