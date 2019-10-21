Coleraine men admit being disorderly at Larne Football Club

Two Coleraine men have admitted being disorderly at Larne Football Club on the day of an Irish Cup quarter-final against Larne.

They are Barry Hegarty (34), of Shell Hill Court and Aaron Knight (26), of Glebe Avenue.

They have each pleaded guilty to the one charge they each faced - being disorderly in a public place namely Larne Football Club, Inver Road, Larne on March 1 this year.

The cases have been adjourned and no further information was given to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A number of other men still face charges relating to alleged incidents at the match.