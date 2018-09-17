Co Antrim pair jailed for ‘unprovoked’ attack

Two Co Antrim men who beat another man with a brick following a car chase in Carrickfergus have been jailed for the “unprovoked” attack.

Sending Kenneth Graffin and Samuel David McMaw to prison, Judge Patricia Smyth said it was “a matter of pure good fortune” that their victim did not sustain more serious injuries in the September 2016 incident.

Handing both men a two-year sentence, to be divided between 12 months in prison followed by 12 months on licence, the pair were each issued with a restraining order to stay away from the injured party.

Graffin, 34, from Oakwood Road in Carrick, and 29-year old father-of-two McMaw, from Starbog Road in Larne, both admitted attacking the other man occasioning him actual bodily harm, while father-of-five Graffin pleaded guilty to an additional offence of dangerous driving.

Belfast Crown Court heard the violent incident on the evening of Tuesday September 6, 2016 occurred at a time where there was “ill feeling” between all those involved.

The court also heard that despite being attacked with a brick, the injuries sustained to the local man were relatively minor.

Judge Smyth told the pair: “You attacked this man without any provocation whatsoever, and the fact a brick was used is an aggravating factor.

“This was a deliberate targeting of the victim, and you showed indifference to the likelihood of serious injury. This was a sustained and deliberate attack.”

Noting Graffin’s dangerous driving prior to the attack, Judge Smyth said he “showed a deliberate disregard for the safety of others”.