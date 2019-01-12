Charged with taking a car and allegedly attempting to set it on fire

A man charged with taking a car and allegedly trying to set fire to it after it crashed into the gable wall of a home has been further remanded in custody.

Michael Murray (31), with an address at a hostel at Curran Road in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on January 10 charged with the aggravated taking of a black Vauxhall Astra from Gracehill belonging to a friend of his girlfriend.

He is also charged with attempting to destroy the car by fire; stealing a hoodie belonging to the car owner; and having cannabis.

He is further charged with being uninsured and unlicensed to drive at Mayogall Road near Clady outside Portglenone on Saturday, January 5 this year.

An earlier court heard police received a report of a road traffic collision at an address where a car had struck a gable wall of a house and residents came out and extinguished a fire which had been “started on the driver’s seat”.

At court on January 10 the defendant was further remanded in custody to February.