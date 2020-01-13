CCTV footage examined in Carrick murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of 47-year-old Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus have appealed for information about his last known movements.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “The investigation is progressing and my team are continuing to make enquiries and look at local CCTV footage.

“I am keen to establish Glenn’s last known whereabouts. I know that he visited shops on the Woodburn Road at around 2pm on Thursday January 2. Due to his limited mobility, he would have travelled there in his silver BMW car, registration YEZ1590. Did you see Glenn in his car after this time? I would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to Glenn in the days before his murder.

“Glenn was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm. We know that Glenn was previously assaulted outside his home on December 29 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by this attack. We are working to establish if there is any link between that assault and the attack on Glenn a few days later when he sustained blunt force trauma that resulted in his death.

“I would like to hear from anyone who had been in contact with Glenn since Christmas Day and to whom he had revealed any concerns or who might be able to shed light on the motive for Glenn’s murder or those responsible for it.

“If you were in Ashleigh Park on Friday January 3, from midday until 10pm or witnessed the attack on Glenn on December 29 we need to speak to you, particularly if you witnessed anything or may have captured any footage on dash cam or mobile phone.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable member of your community who was not in the best of health.

"The appalling individuals, who preyed on defenceless Glenn in his own home need to be caught and put behind bars. It is clear that they do not represent the Carrickfergus community, everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”