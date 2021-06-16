Caught drink driving after departing ferry in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Malcolm Clive Donaldson (46), of Banbridge Road in Dromore, County Down, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath in relation to May 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday staff at Larne port stopped the defendant at a security point at 10.15pm on May 18 and police were called as he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police arrived and the defendant told officers he had a “glass of wine” on the boat and had driven off the ferry to proceed home to Dromore.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s speech was slow and he appeared to have a “delayed response” to questions.

A preliminary breath test was failed and in custody an evidential reading was 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

References were handed in to court on behalf of the defendant who appeared via a video link from his solicitor’s office.

The defence solicitor said his client is a “man of good character”.

He said the defendant has a car business and the offence happened in the course of his work as he had gone to England in connection with a vehicle.

The court heard he is a regular ferry traveller and will now have to employ someone to collect and deliver vehicles to England.

The lawyer said the defendant also helps his elderly father with a farm.