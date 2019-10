A man exited a vehicle in Glenarm when police arrived on the scene around midnight on June 29 this year and officers then discovered he had nine grammes of cannabis.

Ryan Joseph Neeson (20), formerly of Carnlough but now with an address in Belfast, was also uninsured to be using a Volkswagen Passat at Toberwine Street.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and adjourned to Antrim Magistrates Court on October 15.