Carrick mum stole from Larne shops

A Carrick mum who went out shopping for “Christmas presents” with a friend stole items from shops in Larne.

Julie Kennedy (35), of Tern Crescent, struck at Dunnes and Peacocks on September 27 this year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 22 regarding two charges of theft after taking clothing worth £29 and a scarf worth £4.

She told police she had gone out to get “Christmas presents” and that she had forgotten to pay for the scarf while her friend had told her to put the other clothing quickly into her bag.

The defendant was put on Probation for a year.