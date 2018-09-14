Carrick dog owner fined £2k after sheep attack

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging people to keep their dogs under control after a sheep attack near Carrickfergus.

Chris Steele (41), of the Mourneview Park area of Carrickfergus, pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 11 of being the keeper of three Husky-type dogs, that strayed onto a property in the Red Brae Road area and worried sheep that were being housed.

Mr Steele was ordered to pay a fine of £2100 plus costs of £155.

Charges in this case related to being the keeper of dogs that were straying and attacked livestock during an incident on 27 February 2018.

Charges were also brought in relation to breaches of existing control conditions on the same date.

These were brought against Mr Steele by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following an investigation by council’s enforcement officers under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983 (as amended).

Commenting on the case a spokesperson for the local government authority said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gives a high priority to the investigation of any dog attack.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in this case.

“We hope this serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care to prevent their dogs from attacking livestock or indeed other dogs or people.

“Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and ensure their dogs are under control at all times when in a public place.

“When their dogs are not in a public place, the keeper of the dog must ensure that their dog is securely confined in a building, yard or other enclosure from which it cannot escape.”

For more information go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/animalwelfare