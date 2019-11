A 22-year-old woman from Carnlough has been charged with being disorderly at High Street in the village.

Stephanie McPherson, of Beachlands, is accused of committing an offence on May 22, 2017.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 7), where defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said he wished to make representations to prosecutors.

The case was adjourned to November 21.