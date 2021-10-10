Carnlough motorist more than four times over drink drive limit
A woman with an address in Carnlough was more than four times the drink drive limit, a court heard this week.
Sonya McGuckan (47), of High Street, had an alcohol in breath reading of 149 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
The offence happened at Carnlough Road, Broughshane, on August 29 this year.
She has also admitted taking a Seat Leon without authority; absence of insurance and and a driving licence offence.
Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister told Ballymena Magistrates Court that it was accepted this was a “very high reading”.
The court heard the defendant had previous relevant convictions.
She was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned to November 4 for a pre-sentence report.