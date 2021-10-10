Carnlough motorist more than four times over drink drive limit

Sonya McGuckan (47), of High Street, had an alcohol in breath reading of 149 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

The offence happened at Carnlough Road, Broughshane, on August 29 this year.

She has also admitted taking a Seat Leon without authority; absence of insurance and and a driving licence offence.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister told Ballymena Magistrates Court that it was accepted this was a “very high reading”.

The court heard the defendant had previous relevant convictions.