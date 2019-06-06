Carnlough man threatened to head-butt staff at Belfast bar

A man who threatened to head-butt staff at a Belfast city centre bar had just been pickpocketed out of thousands of pounds, a court heard on Wednesday (June 5).

Ordering 49-year-old Peter Lyttle to carry out 80 hours community service for his outburst of aggression, a judge told him: “That was a bad day for you.”

Lyttle, of Ballymena Road in Carnlough, Co Antrim, admitted charges of common assault, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he had been asked to leave Robinsons Bar on Great Victoria Street, Belfast, for causing a disturbance on January 30 this year.

Two members of staff claimed Lyttle had put them in fear by threatening to head-butt and strike them after he was ejected from the premises.

A prosecution lawyer said the defendant had been aggressive and agitated when police arrived, continuing to shout and swear in front of members of the public.

It was confirmed that no actual physical assault took place.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd disclosed that Lyttle’s behaviour was triggered by having £2,000 stolen from him that night.

“When he’s sober this man is a perfectly pleasant and constructive individual,” counsel said.

“What caused his behaviour is that someone picked his pocket, taking a massive amount of money.”

The court was also told Lyttle had also received unwelcome health news earlier in the day.

Mr Boyd explained: “That was why he decided to go and take a drink that day; all in all it was the perfect storm.”

Imposing community service, District Judge Peter Magill gave credit for Lyttle’s guilty plea and acknowledged no-one had been hurt.

But he also pointed out: “How many times have you heard someone like me tell you (that you have) an appalling record.”