Carnlough man further remanded over ‘sex acts’ allegation

A Carnlough man accused of contacting two 10-year-old boys via Instagram and asking them to “carry out sexual acts on themselves” for him to watch, has been further remanded in custody.

Michael McCollum (20), of Curragh Hill, is charged with two breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) relating to dates between the end of January and Valentine’s Day this year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Under the terms of the Order he was not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children under 16. McCollum is also accused of using the internet ‘without reasonable excuse’ in breach of the court order.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Hydebank Prison.

A prosecutor said the file is still in the early stages and involves a “cyber crime” unit.

She said there is no target date yet for receipt of the file and asked for a further adjournment of four weeks which was agreed to by the court.

At a court in March the defendant was remanded in custody after police objected to bail.

The police officer told that court that on March 9 this year the PSNI in Ballymena received a report from police in Lancashire that two boys, aged 10, had been contacted via Instagram and “sexually graphic” content was involved.

McCollum was alleged to have performed a sex act upon himself and asked the boys to “carry out sexual acts on themselves” and asked if he could watch.

Police traced the internet link to McCollum’s address and a number of devices were seized which had access to the internet.