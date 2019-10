A 78-year-old man has been charged with using a Hyundai Santa Fe without insurance at the Ballymena Road in Carnlough on August 11 this year.

William Anthony Cunning, of Beachlands, Carnlough, is also accused of a driving licence offence relating to the same date.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 10 where the defence solicitor was Stewart Ballentine. It was adjourned to October 17.