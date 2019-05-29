Carnlough man admits motoring offences

A Carnlough man has admitted charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop a tractor for police on Good Friday.

Sean Henry McKay (33), of Ballymena Road, committed the offences on April 19 this year at Feystown Road in the Glenarm area.

Other charges he has pleaded guilty to include: using a Massey Ferguson tractor without insurance; driving while disqualified; resisting police; assault on police; and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He denies possessing cannabis and the case was adjourned to May 30 to fix a date for the drugs charge to be contested.