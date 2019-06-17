Carnlough man admits harassment charge

A man who subjected a former partner to “name calling” on the phone has admitted a charge of harassment and been fined £200.

Gareth O’Hara (42), with an address listed as Beachlands in Carnlough, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the offence happened in the “death throes” of a relationship and although the harassment charge was admitted the defendant disputed that there was “name calling”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “Hopefully you have learnt a valuable lesson.”