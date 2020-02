A Carnlough man is accused of assaulting a female, breaching a Non-Molestation Order and assaulting three police officers.

Niall Bradley (29), of Croft Road, is charged in relation to January 5 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the case was adjourned to February 13.

The defendant was given bail of £500 with conditions including having no contact with the female and he is banned from entering a part of Carnlough.