Carnlough drink driver got into a ‘police pursuit’, court is told

A Carnlough drink driver who had driven dangerously and got into a “police pursuit” was at the wheel of a tractor which is left with the keys inside and is used by members of the community who need to make their way home, a defence barrister said.

Sean Henry McKay (33), of Ballymena Road, committed offences on April 19 this year at Feystown Road in the Glenarm area. Charges he pleaded guilty to included: dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; using a Massey Ferguson tractor without insurance; driving while disqualified; resisting police; assault on police; and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Defence lawyer Stephen Law told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 30, the defendant had used the tractor whilst he was intoxicated and knowing he was disqualified from driving.

The barrister said McKay then became “engaged in a police pursuit”.

The defendant denies a charge of possessing cannabis. Mr Law said the tractor is “left open” with the keys inside “and if you need to make your way home in it you do”.

The case was adjourned until Thursday, June 13.