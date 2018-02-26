Caretaker sent sexual messages to teenage girl via social media

A court has heard it was “alarming” that a school caretaker from Larne sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl through Facebook.

William Hunter (50), of Inver Heights, whom, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told, had worked at Larne High School, was in the dock on Thursday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the one charge he faced - ‘sexual communication with a child’.

The specifics of the charge were that between July 27 and September 21 last year ‘for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification,’ the defendant ‘intentionally communicated with a person under 16’.

Defence barrister Stephen Law claimed it was “alcohol-induced madness” and not “predatory” conduct. He said Hunter apologised unreservedly and “will never work alongside children ever again”.

The defendant appeared to be distressed in the dock and sat with his head bowed and his hands could be seen shaking.

District Judge Peter King said he wanted the sentence to be “preventative” to stop any re-occurrence and said he took into account a guilty plea and a clear record.

He put the defendant on Probation for two years and ordered him to engage with any appropriate assessments and to also engage with Mental Health and Addictions Services. He also ordered Hunter to be put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.

The judge also imposed a five-year long Sexual Offences Prevention Order with conditions regarding contact with children; working with children and visiting child-centred locations. There is also a bar on accessing the internet unless Hunter’s usage history can be checked. Hunter is also barred from contacting anyone under 18 on the internet, including Facebook, without approval from his designated risk manager.

A prosecutor said police were informed that messages from Hunter, through Facebook, were found on a 14-year-old girl’s tablet device. The prosecutor said the messages included Hunter asking the child: ‘Excuse me, why are you so sexy?’ and he also told her to ‘bend over for a slap, you have a sexy bum’.

The defendant was arrested at his home and Hunter alleged to police he was drunk when he sent the messages.

Defence lawyer Mr Law said the case was “alarming” bearing in mind the position Hunter held as a school caretaker.

He said alcohol “could never be an adequate excuse” and said the messages were sent over a “relatively short period of time”.

Mr Law added that “having served his country during The Troubles,” Hunter had been diagnosed as having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had a “breakdown” in 2013. He said the offending had now made the defendant focus on what he needs to do to address his “alcohol dependency”.

Added Mr Law: “There is no suggestion, whilst the case is alarming, that there is some form of predatory aspect to his offending”. He said Hunter had “mental health problems” but added: “He has a close circle of friends. They are very surprised at his behaviour, they are going to stand by him”.

Mr Law said the defendant’s long term partner was also surprised but was also standing by him and “they wish together to try and turn this man’s life around”. Mr Law said Hunter was remorseful and wished to apologise unreservedly.

“He will never work alongside children ever again,” added the barrister who said he realised courts had to send out a strong signal.

Mr Law said there had been recent media coverage about “so-called paedophile hunters” but he said the case did not involve them. The barrister said the case was “alcohol-induced madness” and he added that Hunter had “thrown away everything he has” and his “reputation is in tatters,” although “he is very fortunate he has got a partner who is prepared to stand by him”.

Judge King said he was “absolutely at a loss” to understand how somebody in Hunter’s position had engaged in such actions. He added: “Thankfully, we are only dealing with a case of communicating and there was no actual touching or meeting up”.

Following Thursday’s Court, Larne High School was asked if it wished to comment on the case but had not immediately responded.