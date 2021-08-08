Cannabis smell detected from car at Gleno

Police detected a strong smell of cannabis from a vehicle at a car park in Gleno on May 29 this year, a court heard on Thursday.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:05 am
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:05 am
Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Hannah Jane Bacon (24), of Mounthill Drive, Cloughmills was fined £100 at Ballymena Magistrates Court after admitting possessing the Class B drug.

A defence solicitor said the drugs were worth around £20.

The court heard the defendant is unemployed but had previously worked as a manager at a B&M Bargains store.