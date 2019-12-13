Cannabis seized during police searches in Larne

Police have seized over £700 worth of herbal cannabis during searches in the Larne area.

Commenting about the searches on the PSNI Larne Facebook page this morning, a police spokesperson said: “E Section Larne out on patrol, when all of a sudden we get an overwhelming smell of what we believe to be herbal cannabis.

The herbal cannabis was seized in the Larne area.

“Vehicle stopped, driver and vehicle searched and over £140 worth of cannabis seized.

“A follow up search was carried out and a further £600 worth of herbal cannabis was found.

“We may never stop the use of illegal drugs, but with your help we will continue to do our best to take it off our streets.”