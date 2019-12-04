Call for vigilance after bogus callers target east Antrim residents

Police have issued advice to members of the public after bogus callers were reported operating in the borough.

Detailing the incident, a Mid and East Antrim PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of bogus callers pertaining to be NIE employees who have been calling door to door at various locations throughout the district.

Police have issued advice. PSNI image.

“We would ask that you thoroughly satisfy yourself as to the authenticity of any claims made by anyone calling to your home before admitting them to your home.

“Ask for and check any ID or ring the service provider to check with them. If you suspect anything suspicious, please don’t hesitate to contact police.”