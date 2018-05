Police have reported a “busy bank holiday weekend” (Friday to Monday) in Larne and Carrickfergus.

They dealt with 249 reports, including: one robbery, 22 concern for safety calls, 12 assaults, nine “domestics”, four missing persons, 12 traffic offences, four thefts, 19 suspicious incidents, 9 RTCs, 36 anti social behaviour calls and five criminal damage.