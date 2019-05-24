Businessman fined £3k for sewage pollution at popular bathing beach at Ballygally

Yesterday (Thursday) at Ballymena Magistrates Court, James Montgomery Fleck (50), of Culcrum Road, Cloughmills, pleaded guilty and was fined £3,000 for breaching the terms of a discharge consent issued by a government department by allowing sewage to enter the sea at Ballygally Beach.

On March 7, 2016, a Water Quality Inspector, acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, responded to a report of water pollution where sewage was discharging into the Ballygalley River adjacent to a housing development.

The inspector observed sewage on the concrete outfall and a discharge was observed flowing from the emergency overflow pipe from the private sewage pumping station that serves the properties to the waterway which then discharged to the bathing water at Ballygally Beach.

Further reports of pollution were received on five dates between March 7, 2016 and August 22, 2017.

Other dates included April 22, 2016; June 23, 2016; September 12, 2016 and October 17, 2016.

Mr Fleck was fined £500 for each incident.

On January 27, 2017 a positive dye test from one of the houses confirmed the dye was discharging from the emergency overflow pipe and was observed in the Ballygally Burn.

Mr Fleck held a consent to discharge under the Water Order - the consent permitted discharges for emergency overflow from the pumping station to the waterway in certain conditions.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.